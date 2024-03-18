Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Hits $1.00

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $188.69 million and $5.09 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003569 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000039 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 188,832,296 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.