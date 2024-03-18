Paycor HCM’s (PYCR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 115.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PYCR. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Friday, January 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.35.

NASDAQ PYCR traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $19.52. 385,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,584. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.27. Paycor HCM has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.52.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $159.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.49 million. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 13.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Paycor HCM will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $29,647.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,964.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $28,774.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,247,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $29,647.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,964.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,310,000 after buying an additional 700,499 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 98,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

