Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Paymentus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Paymentus from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered Paymentus from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Paymentus in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of Paymentus stock opened at $23.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.67 and a beta of 1.40. Paymentus has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $24.99.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Paymentus had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Paymentus’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paymentus will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Paymentus by 127.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Paymentus by 1,571.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Paymentus in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paymentus in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Paymentus during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

