Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Trading Up 5.2%

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.49. 532,041 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,618,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.37.

In other news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 61,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $333,749.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 870,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 340,120 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $1,533,941.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,127,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,107,194.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 61,464 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $333,749.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 870,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,617.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 440,388 shares of company stock worth $2,069,482. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

