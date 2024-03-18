PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Up 2.7%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.76 and last traded at $64.53. 7,002,429 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 19,227,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.85.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.72 and a 200 day moving average of $59.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,368,000 after acquiring an additional 423,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,405,567,000 after buying an additional 175,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,254,000 after buying an additional 873,181 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $1,022,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

