Peak Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in AT&T by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 56,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in AT&T by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 32,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 50,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $17.07. 6,146,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,443,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

