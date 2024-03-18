Peak Financial Advisors LLC Buys 9,498 Shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,917,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,086,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 126,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,847,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 69,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 16,726 shares during the period.

Shares of CTA stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.77. 1,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,949. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.59. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $27.95.

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

