Peak Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,883,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,426,000 after purchasing an additional 428,164 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,393,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,196,000 after purchasing an additional 262,963 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,754,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,764,000 after acquiring an additional 76,645 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,438,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,074,000 after buying an additional 299,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,958,000 after acquiring an additional 412,101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $181.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,073,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,231. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.98. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $124.22 and a 12 month high of $184.65.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

