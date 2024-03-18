Peak Financial Advisors LLC Invests $278,000 in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.4% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $6.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $440.45. 14,725,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,563,254. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $302.01 and a 52-week high of $448.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.04.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

