Peak Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,186 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. D.R. Horton accounts for 1.8% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.24. The company had a trading volume of 267,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.22 and a 12-month high of $157.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.59.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

