Peak Financial Advisors LLC Takes $2.53 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,000. Deere & Company accounts for 1.7% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,089,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,920,548,000 after acquiring an additional 65,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,975,565,000 after buying an additional 83,329 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 6.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,650,767,000 after buying an additional 269,571 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,326,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $383.27. The stock had a trading volume of 142,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $106.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $379.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.20. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.55 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Melius lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.69.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

