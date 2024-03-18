Peak Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XTWO. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

XTWO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.92. The company had a trading volume of 382 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,299. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.08. BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $50.28.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of two years. XTWO was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.