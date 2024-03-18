Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 26000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Pelangio Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.76.

About Pelangio Exploration

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

