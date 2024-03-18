PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.2% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded up $6.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $171.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,567,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,982,080. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.13. The company has a market capitalization of $235.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

