PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Decreased by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded up $6.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.26. 10,456,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,078,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $235.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.13. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

