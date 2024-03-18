Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Short Interest Update

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the February 14th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:PVL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. 31,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,728. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.53 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.98. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $3.16.

Institutional Trading of Permianville Royalty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVL. Marion Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It acquires and holds net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

