Peter W. Schneider Sells 1,500 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total value of $365,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,373.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Primerica Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Primerica stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $246.16. 82,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,853. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.06. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.34 and a fifty-two week high of $254.40.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). Primerica had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $726.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 18.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Primerica by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,163,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Primerica by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,730,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Primerica from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James downgraded Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Primerica from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.20.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

