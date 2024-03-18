Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 28 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,468 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,244,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $55,011,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,182 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,704,616,000 after buying an additional 2,841,147 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,410,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,671 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,607,487,000 after purchasing an additional 115,131 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ META traded up $8.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $492.62. 3,616,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,843,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.91. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.64 and a 12-month high of $523.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.53.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.66, for a total value of $38,370,031.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.66, for a total value of $38,370,031.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.75, for a total value of $288,843.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,114,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,318,591 shares of company stock valued at $590,626,340. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

