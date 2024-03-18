Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 160,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,405,000 after buying an additional 8,557 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,734,000. Finally, TL Private Wealth raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 122,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period.

VO traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $243.25. 91,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,290. The stock has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.04 and a 200 day moving average of $222.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $246.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

