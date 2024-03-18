Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Has $12.39 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 2.9% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $12,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.37. 648,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,793,392. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.86. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.