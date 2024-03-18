Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Has $39.49 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 786,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,653 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 9.4% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $39,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.35. The stock had a trading volume of 761,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,594. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.23.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

