Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.44 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,588 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,492,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,937,000 after buying an additional 1,714,519 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,576,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,993,000 after acquiring an additional 119,381 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,482,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,358,000 after buying an additional 107,636 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.80. 67,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,555. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $80.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.67. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

