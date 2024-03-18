Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,342 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,647,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,708,000 after purchasing an additional 682,697 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,304,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,129 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,857,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,329,000 after purchasing an additional 189,528 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,003,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,835,000 after purchasing an additional 862,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,650,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,727 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.40. 119,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,609. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.15. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $45.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

