Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,292 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,292 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pioneer Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 418,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 57,675 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 885,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,344,000 after acquiring an additional 309,435 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 56,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,691. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.19. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $20.95.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

