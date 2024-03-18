Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.47. 1,059,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,644,032. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.72 and its 200 day moving average is $150.98. The firm has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $166.82.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.