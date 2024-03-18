Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Pfizer by 40.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,295 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Pfizer by 88.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 212,369 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.94. 75,727,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,619,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $42.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average of $29.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

