Pflug Koory LLC Acquires 1,342 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,072,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,295 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 212,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.83. 12,650,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,980,051. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $157.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $42.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average is $29.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

