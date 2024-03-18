Pflug Koory LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.91. 123,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,289. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $116.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.32.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.