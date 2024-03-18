Pflug Koory LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.51. The stock had a trading volume of 278,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,324. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.83. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $120.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.189 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

