Pflug Koory LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter worth $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Ingredion by 414.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Ingredion by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Performance

NYSE INGR traded up $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,484. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.79. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $89.54 and a 12 month high of $118.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on INGR. StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $231,003.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,245.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $231,003.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at $202,245.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $272,624.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,407.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,920 shares of company stock worth $6,902,922. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

