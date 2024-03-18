Pflug Koory LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Pflug Koory LLC lowered its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Standex International comprises about 0.9% of Pflug Koory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Pflug Koory LLC owned 0.09% of Standex International worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,607,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 187.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 73,508 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 62,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 41,927 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Standex International by 371.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Standex International by 97.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 33,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Standex International

In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $882,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,319,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Standex International news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $882,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,319,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,448. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Standex International Stock Performance

SXI stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $180.96. The stock had a trading volume of 17,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,509. Standex International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.85 and a fifty-two week high of $182.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $178.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 10.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Standex International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

Standex International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

