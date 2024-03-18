Pflug Koory LLC Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chubb by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,670,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,928,000 after buying an additional 181,441 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,522,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,996,000 after acquiring an additional 138,142 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 426.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059,385 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,259,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 102,751.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.06.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $257.59. 261,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,026. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.05 and its 200 day moving average is $226.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $104.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $260.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

