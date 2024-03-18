Pflug Koory LLC Invests $27,000 in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 807.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 27,332 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 155,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 59,872 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,686,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EDV traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $74.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,026. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $92.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.93.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

