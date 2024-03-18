Pflug Koory LLC Lowers Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Pflug Koory LLC cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for 1.1% of Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 123.4% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at $63,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.94. The stock had a trading volume of 187,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,242. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.64 and a 52-week high of $100.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.94 and a 200 day moving average of $99.93.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

