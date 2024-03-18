Pflug Koory LLC Purchases 135 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,578,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,628,758. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $115.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.61.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.23.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

