Pflug Koory LLC Purchases 230 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $525,111,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,737,000 after buying an additional 2,547,232 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $105,741,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,897,000 after buying an additional 1,314,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,935,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,815,000 after buying an additional 1,245,194 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.62. 2,224,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,874,010. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.32. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.07). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

