Pflug Koory LLC Sells 240 Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Pflug Koory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,909.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GSEW traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $70.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,147 shares. The firm has a market cap of $522.66 million, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.25.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.4384 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.