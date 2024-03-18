Pflug Koory LLC Sells 382 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Pflug Koory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after acquiring an additional 408,569,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after buying an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,290,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,748,000 after buying an additional 1,088,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after buying an additional 725,105 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.34. 356,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,702. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.00. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $48.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

