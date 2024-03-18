PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Receives $18.72 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.72.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. Barclays cut their price objective on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get PG&E alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PCG

PG&E Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $16.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. PG&E has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $18.32. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.88.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 276,696,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,988,838,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288,828 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 2.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,029,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,839,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 12.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,171,873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,210,198 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 116,093,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 50.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,897,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,622,549,000 after acquiring an additional 31,395,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.