Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,191 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 172% from the previous session’s volume of 2,641 shares.The stock last traded at $11.30 and had previously closed at $11.49.
Pharming Group Trading Down 1.6 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.29.
Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.83 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Pharming Group
About Pharming Group
Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pharming Group
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Are We in a Bear Market? Signs, Implications and Current Trends
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 2 Dollar Stores Taking Different Paths to Profitability
Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.