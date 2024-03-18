Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,191 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 172% from the previous session’s volume of 2,641 shares.The stock last traded at $11.30 and had previously closed at $11.49.

Pharming Group Trading Down 1.6 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.83 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pharming Group

About Pharming Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.