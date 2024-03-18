Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.05. 94,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 533,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PHR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Phreesia in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson raised Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.79.

Phreesia Trading Down 5.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 38.42% and a negative return on equity of 52.97%. The company had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Phreesia

In related news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $88,036.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,280,410 shares in the company, valued at $31,434,065.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $88,036.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,280,410 shares in the company, valued at $31,434,065.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $55,163.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 795,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,299.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,950 shares of company stock valued at $246,213 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Phreesia by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,856,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,760,000 after purchasing an additional 624,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Phreesia by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,640,000 after purchasing an additional 349,301 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Phreesia by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,628,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,148,000 after purchasing an additional 194,035 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Phreesia by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,950,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,451,000 after purchasing an additional 716,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,676,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,624,000 after acquiring an additional 139,410 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

