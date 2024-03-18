Piper Sandler Companies Cuts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $700.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler Companies from $705.00 to $700.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler Companies currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adobe from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $499.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $626.04.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $492.46 on Friday. Adobe has a one year low of $331.89 and a one year high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $584.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $574.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,162 shares of company stock worth $26,276,030 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,277,785,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Adobe by 4,186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,887,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769,125 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17,006.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,102,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,978 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,213.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,207,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,307 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

