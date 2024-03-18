Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Hits New 52-Week High at $192.86

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $192.86 and last traded at $187.96, with a volume of 2988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on PIPR shares. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.69.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.42. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $457.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $370.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. Piper Sandler Companies's revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Insider Activity at Piper Sandler Companies

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 11,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $2,037,295.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 19,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $3,675,609.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,408,145.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 11,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $2,037,295.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,220.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,524 shares of company stock worth $9,838,711. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 60,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Get Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Featured Stories

