Piper Sandler Cuts Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Price Target to $17.00

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALEX. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NYSE:ALEX traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $16.11. 172,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,113. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alexander & Baldwin has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average of $17.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,741,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,674,000 after buying an additional 80,656 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,131,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,933,000 after buying an additional 104,301 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,678,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,974,000 after purchasing an additional 39,942 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,464,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,870,000 after purchasing an additional 196,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,652,000 after purchasing an additional 43,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

