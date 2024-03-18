Piper Sandler Trims ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Target Price to $133.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $139.00 to $133.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on COP. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

COP traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,827,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,916,931. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $93.26 and a fifty-two week high of $127.35. The stock has a market cap of $141.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.85 and its 200-day moving average is $115.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $2,621,637.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $2,621,637.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,425 shares of company stock worth $4,077,489. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

