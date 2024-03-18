Piper Sandler Trims Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Target Price to $168.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dollar Tree from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $150.95.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $127.42 on Thursday. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $102.77 and a 1-year high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of -27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

