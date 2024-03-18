Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT) Hits New 52-Week High at $160.80

Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 160.80 ($2.06) and last traded at GBX 160.20 ($2.05), with a volume of 1271404 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160.20 ($2.05).

Polar Capital Global Financials Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 153.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 144.35. The company has a market capitalization of £491.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,670.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Polar Capital Global Financials Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. Polar Capital Global Financials’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8,333.33%.

About Polar Capital Global Financials

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

