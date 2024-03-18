Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives $45.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.13.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on POR. StockNews.com downgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.
Shares of NYSE POR opened at $41.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $51.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.20). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 81.55%.
Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.
