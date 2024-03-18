Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Shares Down 5.8%

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $151.29 and last traded at $151.54. 207,307 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 332,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Powell Industries Trading Down 4.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.63 and a 200-day moving average of $99.23.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.04 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.64%.

Insider Activity at Powell Industries

In other news, Director Christopher E. Cragg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total value of $1,396,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,406.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $871,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,688,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,462,950.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher E. Cragg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total transaction of $1,396,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,270 shares of company stock valued at $5,160,728. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Powell Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Powell Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 625,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 30,476 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

