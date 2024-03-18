Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) PT Lowered to $115.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $117.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 80.01% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Premium Brands from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. CIBC decreased their price objective on Premium Brands from $102.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.
Premium Brands Trading Down 3.5 %
Premium Brands Company Profile
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.
